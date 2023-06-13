School Corporation, former choir director sued for sexual harassment

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette School Corporation and a former teacher are being sued by two families for sexual harassment. The lawsuit claims Choir Director Ja'Shon Burks "groomed" the girls by befriending them, earning their trust, making suggestive comments, flattering them and putting his hands on them.
The suit claims Burks resigned in November of last year amid allegations of sexual harassment by multiple girls in the choir program. Efforts to contact Burks for comment haven't been successful.
Superintendent Les Huddle declined to comment. The lawsuit accuses the school corporation of negligent care and supervision, negligent hiring and retention, and infliction of emotional distress.
It accuses Burks of Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.
The families' lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.