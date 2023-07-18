School Corporation budget depends on property tax referendum

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Community School Corporation's referendum question includes some new language. Officials fear it could cause some confusion at the polls.
"We want to ensure consistency of programming for our students," Shawn Greiner, Superintendent of the West Lafayette Community School Corporation, said.
He said the referendum needs to pass come November. It has already passed twice before, in 2010 and in 2017.
"The previous referendum did pass at 94%," Greiner said. "That was top in the state of Indiana."
The rate has remained unchanged at 37 cents, and it will stay the same this time around.
"The legislation made some changes the past couple years that added language to the referendum questions from what it looked like previously," Michelle Cronk, Chief Financial Officer for the West Lafayette Community School Corporation, said. "That language is a little bit misleading, because it does look like we're increasing the rate when, in fact, we aren't increasing the rate. The language they added essentially tells taxpayers what percentage they pay to the public school corporation is for the referendum. So, it looks like an increase, but it's not an increase. We are keeping that tax rate the same going forward."
The referendum gives the school corporation about $7 million annually.
That's about 18% of their overall budget.
"We are the third lowest, per pupil, [school corporation] funded in public education in the state of Indiana," Greiner said. "So, this funding helps to level the playing field and ensure that we're able to be competitive and offer great programs for our students."
Wages, salaries, benefits, transportation and custodial maintenance costs are covered by the money from the referendum.