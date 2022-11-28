Salvation Army Kettles are back

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Kettle season is here, so expect to see bell ringers collecting donations at stores such as Walmart, Sam's Club, Hobby Lobby, Kohls and JC Penny.
Phoenix Paramedic Solutions was awarded the golden counter kettle from the Salvation Army and their office dog Nova proudly accepted on Wednesday.
Counter Kettles are small versions that can be found inside various businesses throughout the area. Nathaniel Metz, the CEO of Phoenix has big plans for this year's fundraising.
"One, we're gonna keep our golden kettle. No ones gonna win it back from us,” Metz said, ”And two we have a lot of traffic right outside here so we're gonna take from the play book of our brothers and sisters in red at the firefighter group there. We’re actually gonna go out and see if we can stop some of this traffic to donate into our kettle.”
Black Friday and the days following are the busiest shopping days of the year, and Tippecanoe kettles got a generous donation.
Any cash dropped into the red kettles across the county was doubled last Friday and Saturday. The Director of development for the Lafayette Salvation Army Jason Padgett shares more.
“Indiana Business Associates is providing a $5,000 match," Padgett said. "So for any dollar that anyone puts in a kettle on those two days they will match that dollar for dollar up to $5,000. So it really supercharges your donation when you give a donation."
The fundraising has already begun, but the official kick off was last Saturday. This is an opportunity for the organization to thank their friends and neighbors for all their support.
“We have our Down Home Kettle Kickoff December 3rd on 10th Street underneath the big tents between Main and Columbia," Padgett said. "So the Buttery Shelf is gonna be catering that, Santa will be there, we’re gonna have wishing wells. We’ll have counter kettles that people can check out.”
Virtual Kettles will also be available as social media fundraising campaigns. Padgett is hoping this addition will allow more young people to learn about the program.
For more information, click HERE.