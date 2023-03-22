Sagamore Council Scouts investing in outreach programs

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The six Indiana Boy Scouts of America Councils have received a $10 million grant from the Lily Endowment.
The Sagamore Council that makes up the surrounding counties is using their share to bring scouting programs to under served communities. They see this as an opportunity to grow their program they call "Scoutreach".
The program currently works with the Lyn Treece Boys and Girls Club, the Hanna Community Center and other local organizations.
With the help of this grant they have been able to hire two staff members as Outreach Executive's to bring this program to even more. The goal of the roles is to grow the program and be able to sustain it in future years, even after the three year grant.
"Whether it's financial assistance, camping assistance, transportation, uniforms, books, whatever resources they need. We supplement those resources for them so that way they have a level playing field when they step in the door day one," says Sagamore Council Scout Executive and CEO Alan Parks on how they'll use the funds to help the scouts.
They are looking to hire a third Outreach Executive position. To volunteer, apply or learn more about their programs you click here.