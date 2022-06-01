"Run for the Wall" motorcycle group comes to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette received a visit from a special group of motorcyclists.
The "Run for the Wall" organization has hosted a motorcycle ride for the past thirty two years across the country. This year, it hosted its inaugural "Sandbox Route" to commemorate the soldiers lost at war and those still serving in Middle Eastern countries.
Over 350 riders drove through Lafayette, ending at the local Hunter's Moon Harley Davidson. There, they were greeted by people cheering with flags and signs welcoming them to their next stop.
This route was given the name Wall2Wall as it travels from the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington DC to the Middle East Conflict Wall in Marseilles, Illinois. Here's what one of the riders told News 18 about what this ride means to them.
"Honorable. It means freedom, that we have the right to do this because we live in this country. It's honoring my family that's died for this country," said rider Vickie Meyer.
Vickie also said that the event serves as a tribute to all the fallen soldiers who gave their lives for our country.
"The mission has always been that we ride for those who can't," Meyer said. "So, recognizing and remembering those who are POWs, MIAs, those who have been killed in action, more so from the Vietnam Era, has been the mission of Run for the Wall for many years."
The ceremony ended in a vigil for the soldiers who passed, with a local Gold Star Mother in attendance who gave her testimonial about her son's life.