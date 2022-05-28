Round the Fountain Art Fair comes to downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a beautiful day for the 48th Annual Round the Fountain Art Fair in downtown Lafayette.
People walked down 3rd 4th, and Main St. to view a variety of art, and to hopefully bring something home with them. 75 artists from 30 different states came to sell paintings, sculptures, pottery, photography prints, jewelry, and other works. Curator Jim Bodenmiller said the event has gained a notable reputation.
"We've grown in reputation so that people know that it is a high quality fine arts show, and we're not something else. ... We focus strictly on the fine art, and that reputation I think has grown over the years," Bodenmiller said. "It's a juried fair so we have professionals who jury the slides when they apply. So we maintain quality as one of our top priorities."
Donations made to the fair go towards fine art education in the Greater Lafayette community's public schools.