Rotary International hosts 5th Annual Ice Cream Crawl

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Ice cream lovers got to hop around the Greater Lafayette area to enjoy their favorite treat at several ice cream shops Saturday afternoon.
Rotary International hosted the 5th annual Ice Cream Crawl, with all proceeds benefiting Girl Scouts and Imagination Library. The fees were $25 per family, or $10 per person.
Participants received a passport, and after getting a stamp from each shop, they were able to get a free treat. If five stamps were earned by going to at least five participating restaurants, those people became eligible for the Ice Cream Lover's Grand Prize Basket.
Igloo Frozen Custard owner, Bill Lodde said that it's a fun way for people to give back to the community.
"It gets the community out to see what's going on," Lodde said. "Especially after COVID, people have been bottled up at home, so they get to go out and dive a little bit around Lafayette and see all the changes and such and see what's out there."
Lodde also told News 18 that despite the turbulent weather earlier in the day, attendance was still steady.
We've had a very good turnout, we started out at 1:00 and we had a line at 1:01, so it's been very good," Lodde said. "There was a little bit of rain spitting down for just a little bit, but that gave people a chance to drive from one location to another, so it's been real steady all day long."
Overall, seven ice cream shops participated in the Ice Cream Crawl. Those included Budges Drive-In, Culver's, Igloo Frozen Custard, Silver Dipper, Sweet Revolution Bake Shop, The Original Frozen Custard, and Freddy's.