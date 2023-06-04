Rollover crash closes I-65 south bound

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — I-65 southbound was completely shut down between exits 205 and 215 in Jasper County Sunday. Just before 5 p.m. a driver called 9-1-1 after seeing a vehicle roll off into a ditch.
Indiana State Police dispatch confirms two vehicles are involved in the crash and multiple people have been transported to the hospital with injuries. It is unclear how serious the injuries are or exactly how many people are being hospitalized after this crash.
News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.