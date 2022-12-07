Rohrman Subaru Partnering with Meals on Wheels

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Bob Rohrman Subaru of Lafayette is partnering with Meals on Wheels Greater Lafayette for the eleventh consecutive year.
The Our Share the Love event happened Wednesday morning as Subaru staff arrived in new vehicles to assist meal deliveries.
This event is meant to raise awareness for homebound seniors in the community who may be facing hunger or isolation.
Seven vehicles were used, each taking a different route to serve meals.
Andrew Lane is the Love Promise Program Manager at Rohrman Subaru and shares what they did Wednesday morning.
Today specifically between those seven vehicles and routes that we're taking we plan in delivering meals to 235 individuals that are food insecure. And taking that stress and everything off of their plate and hopefully enjoy the holiday season a little bit more."
For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 17 through January 3, Subaru of America and its retailers will donate $250 to the purchaser's choice of a participating charity, one of which is Meals on Wheels.