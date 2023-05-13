Rochester man arrested for child molestation

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — 32-year-old Christopher S. Steinert of Rochester has been arrested for child molestation, according to a news release sent by Indiana State Police.
Sergeant Steven Glass wrote in the release on Friday May 12 detectives with the Indiana State Police Peru Post were contacted by the Fulton County Department of Child Services with allegations of child molestation involving Steinert.
Glass said Detective Jonathan Cole and other detectives from the Peru Post began an investigation. It ended yesterday with the arrest of Steinert for five charges relating to crimes against children. Steinert was taken to the Fulton County Jail.
No other information is available at this time. News 18 will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.