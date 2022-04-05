Road closure slows foot traffic for business

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — This month brings the official closure of State Road 38 for multiple construction projects.
In Dayton, the owner of the Red Bird Café says this road closure has confused some residents.
She said this has led to significant decreases in foot traffic to her restaurant.
However, Latrisha Brown does not see this decrease in customers lasting a long time. She said her customers loyalty won't allow them to stay away once they get used to the closure.
As News 18 has previously reported, State Road 38 is closed from Conjunction Street to Adams Road.
The project is set to last until November.
Brown feels the construction plans were communicated to residents well in advance. But, some were still caught off guard.
"I have had a few people confide in me that they weren't notified as well and I just think maybe they aren't on social media," Brown told News 18. "And not being [on social media] maybe they weren't able to obtain the information as well as some people."
Overall, Brown sees the construction project as a positive thing for the community.
"For the most part, it's not been a very negative thing," she said. "Most people realize that once it gets here in November, December, everything's just gonna be that much better."
Brown is especially looking forward to a large bump in the road being leveled out.
There is another project set to close the rest of State Road 38 in phases. It is supposed to start later this year.