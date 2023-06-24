Road closed for car in ravine, no injuries reported

 Skip to main content
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day reamins in effect through 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — County Road South 900 East is closed from State Road 38 to County Road 500 South Saturday night while crews try to get a car out of a ravine, according to Tippecanoe County Dispatch.

A call came in to dispatch just after 9 p.m. Saturday about a car in a ravine at County Road South 900 East and Kirkridge Bluff. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said there are no injuries reported as of 9:40 p.m. Saturday. 

It is unknown how long the road closure will last. News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

