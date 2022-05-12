River City Community Center hosts Annual Volunteer Expo

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local expo hosted a number of Lafayette's non-profits for community members to get acquainted with.
"We had an amazing turnout today. What a great way to get the community involved with all of these nonprofits," said Lucia Vela of Security Federal Savings Bank.
On May 12, 2022, Leadership Lafayette along with Security Federal Savings Bank hosted the Ninth Annual Volunteer Expo at River City Community Center. There, over 50 local non-profit organizations were present in hopes to find their ideal match for volunteers. It was the first time in two years since the pandemic started that the event was back to being in person, and the turnout was all they hoped for.
"Oh my gosh, we feel fabulous. We are so excited. This is actually the ninth time that we have engaged volunteers in our community. But it's only the seventh time we've been able to be in person because the last few years, you know, there was this little pandemic. So we are thrilled to be back here at River City Community Center and having such a wonderful community response," said Lafayette Leadership Executive Director, Kitty Campbell.
What makes this expo unique, according to organizers, is the comradery between the organizations.
"In many other communities, volunteer organizations see themselves as adversaries. But that's certainly not the case here in Lafayette," said River City Community Center Interim Director, Paul Kenneson.
"Volunteers from organizations were willing to get up and walk with them and make introductions at other volunteer organizations. It was great," said Lafayette Leadership Project Manager, Nathan Hedrick.
Julia Snipes, the Marketing Director of Security Federal Savings Bank, said that for her, the decision to help sponsor this event was a personal one.
"Six years ago, I was part of Class 46 with Leadership Lafayette and I enjoyed it very much. They needed a sponsor for this capstone event. What better way than to connect volunteers in our community that don't really know what to do, to those nonprofits that have that need right now?"
Scott Greeson Board President at Leadership Lafayette said that he is proud that the two hour event met his organization's main goal.
"Leadership Lafayette is always about teaching servant leadership. And so today, you saw a bunch of people serving each other from our community, and learning about ways that they could better improve their service to volunteer organizations. And that really is what we're about."
The organizations said that the need for volunteers is great, so any and all willing to donate their time would be greatly appreciated.
If you're interested in learning more about how you can get involved in the organizations featured at the expo, click HERE.