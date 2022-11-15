Rising utility bills push Tippecanoe County $125K over budget

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Commissioners need $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year.
"It's going to impact us just like the basic consumer, just any other type of homeowner," Tippecanoe County Commissioner, Dave Byers said. "Electricity prices are up. Fuel prices are up."
Byers said the county is maintaining some new buildings but he blames much of the cost on rising utility rates.
"We've added structures, i.e. the fairgrounds and things like that, which is also going to increase our overall total bill. ... All those things add up to your total utility bill," he said.
A state consumer advocacy agency said average Duke Energy bills are $28 more than last year. CenterPoint Energy bills are almost $7 more.
"Fuel costs have increased across the United States, not just in Indiana. ... Issues in Texas last year and the Ukraine this year have contributed significantly to the rise in costs," said Olivia Rivera, a spokesperson for the Indiana Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor.
Duke Energy spokesperson, McKenzie Barbknecht said fuel costs are higher than they've been in a decade but there could be relief on the horizon.
"We anticipate we're going to continue to see volatility in the energy market but we do think, on the whole next year, customers might see a slight decrease over what they saw in 2022," Barbknecht said.
Byers said county employees are doing what they can to be efficient.
"Like hopefully, a basic homeowner, you're going to check your windows, check your doors and try to conserve as best you can," Byers said. "I'm probably one of those good people, I walk around, I see a light on, I flip it off when nobodies in there. You try to do the little things."
The Indiana Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor says utility consumers should ask for help on their bills sooner rather than later by calling Indiana 211.