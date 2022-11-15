Rising utility bills add up to $125K over budget

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Your wallet isn't the only one hurting from higher utility bills.
News 18 shares more about why Tippecanoe County is over budget on electricity and natural gas.
This incoming cold weather means heating bills are about to go up. Utility rates in the area have already been on the rise. Now, Tippecanoe County is feeling it.
"It's going to impact us just like the basic consumer, just any other type of homeowner," Tippecanoe County Commissioner, Dave Byers said. "Electricity prices are up. Fuel prices are up."
Tippecanoe County needs $125,000 from reserves to keep the lights and heat on for the rest of the year.
"Lights have to be on, buildings have to be heated, water has to be pumped," Byers said.
Byers says the county is maintaining some new buildings, but he blames much of the cost on rising rates.
"We've added structures, i.e. the fairgrounds and things like that, which is also going to increase our overall total bill. ... All those things add up to your total utility bill," he said.
A state consumer advocacy agency says average Duke Energy bills are $28 more than last year. CenterPoint Energy bills are almost $7 more.
"Fuel costs have increased across the United States, not just in Indiana. ... Issues in Texas last year and the Ukraine this year have contributed significantly to the rise in costs," Indiana Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor spokesperson, Olivia Rivera said.
Duke Energy spokesperson, McKenzie Barbknecht says fuel costs are higher than they've been in a decade, but there could be relief on the horizon.
"We anticipate we're going to continue to see volatility in the energy market but we do think, on the whole next year, customers might see a slight decrease over what they saw in 2022," Barbknecht said.
Byers says county employees are doing what they can to be efficient.
"Like hopefully, a basic homeowner, you're going to check your windows, check your doors and try to conserve as best you can," Byers said. "I'm probably one of those good people, I walk around, I see a light on, I flip it off when nobodies in there. You try to do the little things."
If you're watching this and worried about paying your gas and light bills, the Indiana Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor says ask for help sooner rather than later by calling Indiana 211.