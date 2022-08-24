Ribbon cut at new Patty Jischke Early Care and Education Center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The ribbon was cut at the new Patty Jischke Early Care and Education Center in West Lafayette on Wednesday.
The center opened up its doors on August 8. It not only heavily focuses on child care for Purdue faculty and staff, but also early education, which is crucial according to Maureen Weber, Early Learning Indiana's President and CEO.
Those in attendance at the ceremony included Patty Jischke, her husband and former Purdue President, Martin Jischke, their family and leaders from both Purdue and Early Learning Indiana.
According to Weber, children learn essential skills that can follow them throughout their lives before they even start kindergarten. Therefore, early education is so important and this facility will allow them to carry out their mission.
"It allows us to serve children with all thing things that they need to be surrounded with," Weber said. "And one very important thing it does is allow us to serve a large number of infants and toddlers. We know that both in this community and throughout the state, infant and toddler seats are the most demanded."
The facility's namesake and Emerita Ambassador for the Purdue for Life Foundation, Patty Jischke, spoke at the event about how important this is for local families.
According to Jischke, 40 years ago, when she was a young mother in Oklahoma, there simply was no childcare, let alone early education.
"Child care and early education are a desperate need for families," Jischke said. "You know, parents aren't necessarily able to give all their attention to raising their children when they also need to be earning an income or have their own career aspirations."
For Jischke, the only option was to drive 45 minutes just for a two hour-a-day program, which forced her to have to leave her career in law.
"And to have to take months, months and years out of their lives in order to give their kids the best possible start in life, can be a career ender for many, many people, especially women," said Jischke.
Jischke adds that she has seen the benefits of early education in her own grand children and is thrilled to see what this center can do for the community.