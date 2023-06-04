Restaurant fire put out Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A fire is officially put out at Mitchell's Mexican Grill at 120 N Washington Street in Delphi. According to Carroll County dispatch, As of about 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the scene is still active. There have been no injuries reported as of the publication of this article.
A Carroll County dispatcher said a passerby called 9-1-1 after seeing smoke coming from the building around 2:18 p.m. In about 30 minutes the fire was put out.
No other details are available as of the publication of this article. News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.