Residents hear multiple nighttime plane landings, Purdue said flights moved cargo

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports from viewers of plane landings at the Purdue airport in the nighttime hours on May 4 and 5. According to multiple flight tracking websites, like flightradar24.com and radarbox.com, the flights came to West Lafayette from Laredo, Texas.
A Purdue University spokesperson tells News 18 the airport said these were charter flights moving cargo for a local manufacturer.
News 18 can confirm after at least one of the planes, an Ameristar plane, landed, boxes and crates were unloaded into a semi-trailer. The semi then brought the cargo to Subaru Indiana Automotive.
News 18 has reached out to Subaru for comment but has not yet heard back.