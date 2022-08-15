Research finds more shoppers prefer local retailers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Those who shop locally owned businesses are usually more concerned with the in-store experience than the product they're buying, according to research presented Monday at the Greater Lafayette Commerce Strategic Insights event.
Business Success Consultant Mark Lowe shared his findings with local business owners. He released a survey to downtown Lafayette shoppers via social media to see if psychological theories like Self-Expansion theory and attention restoration theory applied to folks who shop small.
He found more people in general want to shop local now than in years past, and more people from ages 23 to 70 and above now prefer to shop local over online retailers or big box stores, compared to his research from 2018.
"The goal (of this study) was to help business owners better understand who's coming in their stores and what those shoppers were wanting when they were coming in there so that they could tailor-make those experiences," Lowe told News 18.
Lowe's research also found certain shoppers are always more likely to pick big box stores or online retailers for the specific purpose of avoiding human interaction or overwhelming experiences.
"I think that we had a good representation of downtown main street shoppers [in our subject pool]," he said. "There were mostly women. 50% were over the age of 53. Most of them had household incomes of over $100,000 a year. And I think that's a picture of not all, but most downtown shoppers."
Lowe said he avoided confirmation bias (a.k.a. leading his subjects to answers that fit the hypothesis) in his study by having an outside psychology professional review his survey questions.
The next installment of the Strategic Insights series is taking place in November.