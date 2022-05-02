Republicans compete for State House District 41 nomination

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, (Ind.) — Three candidates are competing for the Republican nomination for State House District 41 in this year's primary election.
District 41 includes Crawfordsville and Lebanon, with parts of Boone, Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties.
The Republican candidates are Richard Bagsby, Mark Genda and Shane Weist.
News 18 reached out to Bagsby who was unavailable for an interview today.
When asked why they wanted to run, Genda and Weist each had their own reasons.
"I want to protect our kids and our schools, keeping critical race theory out of the classrooms, pornography out of our libraries," Weist said. "I want to defend our Indiana constitution, making sure that our rights are being protected, we're getting back to our Hoosier values. And I want to fight for the unborn. Making sure hat we're protecting children that don't have a voice before they're born. And also fight for the second amendment that we're guaranteed by the US constitution.
"The most exciting part is going to a doorstep and someone opening the door and saying 'Hello, I'm glad you're here,'" Genda said. "You know, I didn't know it was going to be that way. I didn't know what to think. But once I'm out there what I really hear is people want a representative to represent them. Not the party, not a group, but they just want somebody to hear their voice."
When asked about the biggest issues facing House District 41, Weist brought up the ongoing debate regarding Critical Race Theory being taught in public schools.
"Making sure that we're protecting our kids as I mentioned," he said. "Making sure that parents are getting a voice in our schools, getting a voice at our school board meetings, and making sure they're having involvement. Because this is an affect that will, it can change the next generation if we're not careful in making sure we're protecting that."
Genda cited urban sprawl and infrastructure needs.
"You know, whenever you start to build homes and things there's more to it than that," he said. "We have to supply roads, we have to have water, we have to have sewage, we have to have new schools. So, any time you start to experience those growths, and that's why I've always said this, I want to see that we keep our local governments in control of how their counties grow."