Registration open for Lafayette Junior Police Academy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is gearing up for its Junior Police Academy.
The department is still looking for kids to sign up.
The three-day academy gives kids 12 to 14 years old a chance to see what it takes to be a police officer.
The academy will take place June 15 through June 17.
Officers give rundowns on everything from traffic stops and building searches to crime scene investigations and animal control.
LPD officer Heath Provo told News 18 the academy not only educates kids but shows participants the person behind the badge.
"We want good interaction with them," Provo told News 18."
"We definitely want to teach the kids that police officers are human. We're not robots like some people think we are."
You still have time to sign up if interested.
Class size is limited to 25 kids. Cost is $25 a kid.
Click here if you are interested in signing up.