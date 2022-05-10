 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Registration open for Lafayette Junior Police Academy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department is gearing up for its Junior Police Academy.

The department is still looking for kids to sign up.

The three-day academy gives kids 12 to 14 years old a chance to see what it takes to be a police officer.

The academy will take place June 15 through June 17. 

Officers give rundowns on everything from traffic stops and building searches to crime scene investigations and animal control.

LPD officer Heath Provo told News 18 the academy not only educates kids but shows participants the person behind the badge.

"We want good interaction with them," Provo told News 18."

"We definitely want to teach the kids that police officers are human. We're not robots like some people think we are."

You still have time to sign up if interested.

Class size is limited to 25 kids. Cost is $25 a kid.

if you are interested in signing up.

