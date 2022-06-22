Registration is open for 2022 CASA Cycling Challenge

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Now is the time to sign up for the 13th Annual 2022 Subaru CASA Cycling Challenge.
The Challenge tests individuals and teams' endurance over a 24-hour period while raising funds for children in need.
The Challenge will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and end at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.
It will be taking place at the Subaru of Indiana Automotive test track in Lafayette.
Tippecanoe County CASAs For Kids Fund Founder, Patti O'Callaghan said the SIA test track is the perfect place for this challenge.
"It's safe, it's an enclosed environment, and it's the second largest track in the state of Indiana, second only to Motor Speedway," O'Callaghan said. "So it's a perfect venue, and SIA is great partner because they are certainly interested in the community and in the children around our community."
O'Callaghan also told News 18 that several people outside the Greater Lafayette community participate in the event as well.
"We have people come from all over the state, and from other states to come to challenge themselves," O'Callaghan said. "It's a very unique environment, to be able to ride for 24 hours without traffic or anything like that."
Registration is $160 for an individual rider, and $80 per team member.
Teams can have as many as 12 people on their roster.
