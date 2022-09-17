Recovery Rally seeks to spread awareness

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The fifth annual Tippecanoe Celebration of Recovery Rally came to Loeb stadium Saturday.
Kristina Lesley is the Director of the Drug Free Coalition for Tippecanoe County. She said the celebration of recovery is important.
This event is meant to broaden people's definitions of what recovery could mean.
She said chances are, we all know somebody who is in some sort of recovery, and recovery is for everyone.
"The idea that most people have is recovery from substance use disorder," Lesley said. "But, you can recover from anything. Grief, mental health issues, any addiction, shopping addiction."
The event featured a 5K and a dunk tank.