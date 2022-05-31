radKIDS camp returns to teach children vital life skills

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Registration is now open for this summer's radKIDS camp.
The West Lafayette Police department holds the program to teach life-saving skills.
The radKIDS camp teaches kids through hands-on simulations.
During five separate two-hour sessions, officers will cover a variety of topics.
One of those topics includes teaching kids what to do if they get lost in a store.
Officers also teach kids the difference between good people and bad people.
Officer Marcus Slifer with WLPD told News 18 that most kids know to call 911 in an emergency but struggle to give vital information to dispatch.
radKIDS camp helps in that scenario as well.
Slifer also explained the program builds trust with the community.
"I see kids either in between the classes or even after the classes end and it's been a couple of weeks and I see them on patrol," Slifer explained.
"They'll flag me down and say hi. So they're not afraid to approach the police."
The radKIDS course will run June 15, 16, 20, 21, and the 24.
There is still time to register.
