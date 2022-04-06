 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

West southwest winds are expected to increase Thursday afternoon
with gusts approaching 30 to 40 mph at times. Scattered showers
are also expected to develop which may produce brief periods of
higher wind gusts at times.

Purdue's Discovery Park District announces remote job availability

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue remote jobs

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University announced the 'Work from Purdue' program Tuesday. 

The goal is to attract remote workers to move to the Discovery Park District. Purdue is offering up to $4,000 in cash stipends, housing discounts and a $1,000 dining credit. It's a branch of the Indianapolis-based "Make-My-Move" program.

Purdue describes Discovery Park as a live and work community, uniting the collaboration of a campus with the flexibility of remote work. The program hopes to recruit 100 remote workers this year, building off their pilot program from last summer that recruited 28 remote workers to Indiana.

Tags

Recommended for you