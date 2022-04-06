Purdue's Discovery Park District announces remote job availability

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University announced the 'Work from Purdue' program Tuesday.
The goal is to attract remote workers to move to the Discovery Park District. Purdue is offering up to $4,000 in cash stipends, housing discounts and a $1,000 dining credit. It's a branch of the Indianapolis-based "Make-My-Move" program.
Purdue describes Discovery Park as a live and work community, uniting the collaboration of a campus with the flexibility of remote work. The program hopes to recruit 100 remote workers this year, building off their pilot program from last summer that recruited 28 remote workers to Indiana.