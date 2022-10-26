Purdue University hosts early voting at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nearly 300 people voted at Mackey Arena on Wednesday.
Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush says they're among the more than 4,000 early votes already cast for this year's mid-term elections.
266 people cast ballots at Mackey Arena Wednesday afternoon.
As of 4 p.m., a total of 4,164 early in-person votes had been cast in Tippecanoe County.
Roush calls that a "good turnout" for early voting so far.
The vast majority of early votes have been cast at the Tippecanoe County Office Building.
Early voting is open until November 7.
Election Day is November 8.