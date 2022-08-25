Purdue University hosts Boilerfest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Moving away from home and starting college is hard, and for some students, finding a community within their university that is the right fit for them is even harder.
That is why Purdue's Black Cultural Center held Boilerfest to help students find organizations that could be a good fit for them. Boiler Fest had live music, entertainment and food.
I love Boiler Fest, I think it's almost like a welcome to the family event because even though it's at the Black Cultural Center, it's not just an event for black students, its for all students," Eboni Bradley said. "So I enjoy that it's very inclusive. It's like a 'come on in welcome to the family.' Lets all come together and talk about all of the great things that we have on Purdue's campus."
More importantly, they had a very wide variety of different organizations on Purdue's campus to help students find groups that suit their interest. Those groups ranging anywhere from pre-professional advising, to religious organizations. One grad student who was at Boiler Fest with her organization told News 18 that it's important to be open-minded when looking for a group to join.
"I would definitely say to be open, to really like open yourself up to the experience. I think sometimes when we come into places like this, especially when there are a lot of tables," Bradly said. "We have these expectations already set of like is what I'm looking for, this is the community that I had before, and you just never know like, it may be that you, maybe you need something different that a different community can give you."
If you missed Boiler Fest , but want to learn more about organizations Purdue has to offer, click HERE.