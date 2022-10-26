Purdue University Blood Initiative and Versiti Blood Center of Indiana host blood drive

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Blood Initiative joined forces with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for their blood drive Wednesday afternoon.
Several people lined up at Purdue Armory to provide their life-saving blood donation. Anyone who gave blood also got the chance to meet players from the Purdue Men's Basketball Team and get an autographed photo as a gift.
Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment, Joe McGrath says it's more important to donate blood than ever.
"70 percent of the population, at one point or another, is going to need a blood transfusion. Yet, only three percent of the population actually give, so that's not very many people that are supporting a whole lot of people," McGrath said. "The more participation that we have, the more lives that are going to be save right here in West Lafayette."
McGrath also told News 18 that every blood donation could save up to three lives.
"It's the opportunity for regular, everyday people to actually be heroes. Every donation can save up to three separate lives," McGrath said. "We don't get that opportunity very often in life to actually save somebody's life, and blood donation gives you that opportunity to save three separate lives with 45 minutes of your time."
McGrath says you can donate blood every 56 days, and says the blood donation itself takes 15 minutes.
The process takes 45 minutes.
The next blood drive will be November 30.