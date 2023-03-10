Purdue town hall on active threats

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Purdue Student Government responded to calls for action this week in light of the recent Michigan State University shooting.
Thursday evening's town hall event allowed students to voice concerns about current safety protocols, as well as hear about some of the steps Purdue University police are already taking to ensure student safety.
In attendance were representatives from P.S.G., as well as Purdue University police officers.
Purdue Student Government Deputy Chief of Staff Brayden Johnson shared that while PUPD officers receive training, students can also be trained in how to handle a potential threat.
"Training is available but not utilized to the extend they'd like it to be," said Johnson. "Anyone can sign up with PUPD. It's called CRASE training, and they will teach you how to react in an active threat situation.
CRASE, or "Civilian response to Active Shooter" training is available through the Purdue University Police Department and is available to all students.