Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue town hall on active threats

  • 0

Purdue Student Government responding to calls for action in light of February's Michigan State mass shooting. While students had the opportunity for open dialogue, police also shared several steps they're actively taking to ensure everyone's safety.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Purdue Student Government responded to calls for action this week in light of the recent Michigan State University shooting.

Thursday evening's town hall event allowed students to voice concerns about current safety protocols, as well as hear about some of the steps Purdue University police are already taking to ensure student safety.

In attendance were representatives from P.S.G., as well as Purdue University police officers.

Purdue Student Government Deputy Chief of Staff Brayden Johnson shared that while PUPD officers receive training, students can also be trained in how to handle a potential threat.

"Training is available but not utilized to the extend they'd like it to be," said Johnson. "Anyone can sign up with PUPD. It's called CRASE training, and they will teach you how to react in an active threat situation.

CRASE, or "Civilian response to Active Shooter" training is available through the Purdue University Police Department and is available to all students.

