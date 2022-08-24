Purdue student talks overcrowding in university residences

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the fall semester begins, some Purdue students are in temporary housing and others were given completely different living situations from their original plan.
As News 18 has previously reported, this year's class of Purdue students is – once again – the biggest yet, and that led to overcrowding in some of the dorms."
Sean Brennan, a freshman at Purdue, was originally supposed to live in the Honors residence. But, a month before his move in day he was told he had been moved to a two person room in McCutcheon Hall.
While living there, he learned about other students who are in auxiliary housing. Brennan said there are several students living in the basement of McCutcheon Hall, and 6 students are staying in what used to be a loading dock.
"It's not an actual housing location, it's just kind of a storage area that was converted into housing," Brennan said. "I was surprised at first when I heard of all these problems. But then, it started becoming more of a norm to hear that there's three people staying in doubles."
Although his current living situation isn't what he initially expected, Brennan said he's okay with it. But he still thinks the university can do better when it comes to student housing.
"In my opinion, the residences have done the best that they can," Brennan said. "However, there's still just so many students accepted to the school and not really enough space for all of them. So it'd be better if they either accepted less students or made more housing. Because it's still not convenient. Even though they're trying, it's definitely not as good as it could be."
News 18 reached out to Purdue for comment. A spokesperson for the University said in an email "There are several rooms with larger capacity (5-8) which are assigned for the full year, many of them booked by returners who chose those accommodations. Please note that Purdue does not require students to live on campus at any point in their academic career."