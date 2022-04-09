Purdue Spring Fest returns after 2 years of absence

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue kicked off Spring Fest for the first time since 2019, but it certainly didn't feel like spring.
Attendees walked around campus bundled up in jackets and stocking caps to enjoy several family-fun activities. People could participate in arts and crafts, try lots of tasty food, learn about science and technology, and participate in the legendary "Bug Bowl."
Dr. Gwen Pearson, the Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Purdue Department of Entomology said the Bug Bowl has been a favorite tradition for over thirty years.
"The first Bug Bowl was in 1990. So it grew and grew, and then several other departments had big events, so that all sort of came together to become something special for the college of agriculture. We, in a normal year, easily have over 30,000 people visit," Pearson told News 18.
One of the most famous events that Bug Bowl offers is the "Cricket Spitting" contest, but this year it was a little bit different.
This year, participants were "Cricket Flicking" from a spoon as far as they could, instead of spitting to avoid spreading illnesses such as COVID-19. Despite the changes, Dr. Pearson said she's delighted to see people being able to attend in-person events again.
I'm just so excited to see everyone again. It's just so wonderful to see people having their first insect encounters, and learning that these animals are something you don't have to be afraid of. They're really interesting, and they're really complex, and it's also fun," Pearson said.