Purdue researchers urge college students and community members to take advantage of Purdue's vaccine clinic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is offering a free clinic on September 21, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The clinic will take place on Thursday, September 21 from 9 AM - 3 PM in the CoRec Black & Gold Gyms 1 - 3 on Purdue University's campus. The clinic is free and open to the public.
Purdue Undergraduate Research Assistant, Nicole Stepp, believes the clinic will all be a significant resource to both students and member of the community.
"We are looking to provide these no cost vaccines to both students but also community members because we know that healthcare has always been an issue in this country and affording healthcare. So, this is a great free resource for anyone to come." Stepp told News 18.
Graduate Research Assistant, Sami Ky, says that all age-appropriate vaccinations will be available at no cost including Flu, COVID booster, HPV, Hepatitis A & B, Pneumonia, Shingles, MMR, Meningitis, Tdap, and more!
There are two options for registering for an appointment based on insurance and vaccine preference.
If you have Purdue University health insurance and are interested in only receiving one or more of the following vaccines (Flu, HPV, Shingles, MenACWY, MenB, Tdap), please click this link to register for an appointment time: