Purdue Research to expand Rolls Royce building

BZA Purdue Research expansion

The Board of Zoning Appeals voted to expand the Rolls Royce building by reducing the amount of required parking spaces.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Board of Zoning Appeals held their monthly meeting Wednesday evening, and the Purdue Research Foundation was present at the public hearing part of the meeting.

The Research Foundation was requesting a reduction in required parking at the Rolls Royce building. They were looking to reduce the required amount of spaces from 180 to 116.

This is because Purdue Research and Rolls Royce are looking to expand the building. The expansion would convert Rolls Royce from mostly offices to an office-lab combination for research. 

The board unanimously voted to pass the request.

Now, Purdue research can officially move forward with their expansion.

"It will be primarily a mason expansion to the west of the building," Senior Project Manager, Paul Bercot said. "Then inside it will be a couple different testing facilities where they can do a multitude of tests that are a part of their portfolio."

Bercot did not mention whether this expansion would bring new jobs to the facility or not. 

