 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue PALS camp cancelled for the third straight year

  • Updated
  • 0
PALS camp

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — For the third straight summer, The popular PALS camp will not be happening. 

The PALS program, or Purdue Athletes Life Success initiative, is calling off their summer itinerary of youth fun for yet another year. Representatives of the program say that it's due to COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to space in specific facilities including the dining hall. 

Over 400 campers ages 8 to 14 attend this program from all over Tippecanoe County. These children learn about sports and engineering along with the four pillars of character. 

The camp is offered to families who are at or below the poverty line. The program has been seen to have positive effects on kids who are looking to engage in summer fun.

"We need to have space available. Enough gym space in order to have our activities as well as dining hall space so we can feed our campers. Also we need to make sure that we have support from the community and campers who are willing to come," said Bonnie Blankenship, the Co-Founder of PALS at Purdue University.

The camp runs for five weeks and is free to participants. Co-director Bill Harper said they are ready to be back in action next year. 

Tags

Recommended for you