Purdue Music Organization Christmas Show returns

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. as well as Sunday at 2 P.M. are your chance to see the 89th annual production.
All PMO ensembles will be a part of the performance, including the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, the Purduettes, University Choir and the Purdue Bells and Heart & Soul.
Molly Walker is the marketing intern with PMO and a member of the Purduettes. She says there's something new in this year's show.
"This year we are performing with Voctave which is an 11 member ensemble from Central Florida," Walker said. "They are an acapella ensemble and perform all around the country and we have the honor to perform with them this Christmas show."
Walker also told News 18 that this is her first time performing in person due to the pandemic.
"Also this our first time in two years being back in Elliot Hall which is really special for people like me who haven't performed on the stage for the Christmas show yet," Walker said. "We made adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic just to keep all our performers and audience safe."
Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office located in the Stewart Center on campus.