Purdue Men's Club Basketball team honored for national championship title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Men's Club Basketball is shining a light on club sports.
The university honored the team Tuesday for their hard work in winning the NCBBA National Championship.
A mix of majors and grade levels make up the team of guys.
The team doesn't have a coach, so they lean on each other for guidance.
The team was presented with a trophy that will be on display at the France A. Córdova Recreational Sports Center.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels helped unveil a new banner for the team.
Zack Hodgin, President of the Men's Club Basketball Team, told News 18 this team is special.
"I just want them to know how special this group of guys was," Hodgin told News 18. "Not having a head coach really means that everyone really has to buy in to what you want to do. These guys are just so special, and I'll remember this for a while."
The Boiler men faced teams from across the country.
They won their last match against Notre Dame 53 to 48.