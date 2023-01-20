Purdue Jazzfest bringing regional musicians together

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Annual Jazz festival is back at Purdue for a special year. The past two years the festival has been virtual or especially small, but with the Pandemic relaxed the musical event is back to normal.
The Purdue Jazz Fest has been going on since 1990 and has grown immensely over the years.
Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can go to various locations throughout campus for free. There, bands from all over and all ages will play in 30 minute rotations non-stop.
"We think of it more as an educational festival. So ya know it's really important for us, for the high school students coming in to be inspired, to keep music in their life and understand something about Jazz," Purdue Jazz Director Mo Trout says about the ultimate goal of the festival.
Bands from all around the Midwest attend the event, but even some closer to home do. This gives the opportunity for youth in the community to perform at Purdue and connect with other musicians.
Some of the local high schools include, West Lafayette, and Jefferson , McCutcheon and Harrison. Various middle schools throughout the area will also be participating.
There are many moving parts to this festival so for schedules, locations and any more information you can find it here.