Purdue Iranian community holds "Campus Rally for Iran"

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue's Iranian Community participated in the worldwide "Campus Rally for Iran" on Wednesday.
More than 100 universities across the globe held events to draw attention to what is happening in Iran right now.
"It means a lot for Iranian people inside the country to know that we are actually doing this," said Negin Hosseini-Goodrich, a member of Purdue's Iranian community. "We have events and we are amplifying their voices, and it means even more to see that non-Iranian people are supporting them."
Dozens of people gathered at the event which included a performance aimed to educate the audience about what led to the unrest occurring in Iran right now. The main goal was to raise awareness about the ongoing protests for the Woman Life Freedom Movement.
"We feel that responsibility for the people who are living [in Iran], suffering from the brutality of the Islamic regime, to be their voice and talk about what's going," Hosseini-Goodrich said. "And let all people around the world know what the situation is and how they can help."
Goodrich believes Iranians will be fighting for quite some time, but knows they are strong.
"I think we are going to have a long way to victory; a very bloody way, full of torture, full of killing, full of arresting innocent people," Hosseini-Goodrich said. "But, I'm hopeful. It might take a long time, but I'm hopeful about the end of it and the future."
At the end of the event, members issued a statement that included action items on how Purdue can support Iranians protesting the Islamic regime.
Those action items included:
- Raising voices in solidarity with the Iranian community
- Boycott Iranian universities that have actively facilitated the Islamic regime's attack on Iranian students and scholars
- Provide programs and scholarships for Iranians who wish to continue their scholarly work
- Establish and promote educational activities, including academic research, to raise awareness about the human rights situation in Iran
- Hold workshops, conferences and discussion panels