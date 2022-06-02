Purdue farmer's market is back

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Purdue's first farmer's market of the season was Thursday.
The market will run every Thursday from now through October from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dozens of vendors were out offering any goods from hot barbeque lunches to fresh produce and baked goods.
The weather was great, which encouraged people to come out and support local businesses.
"It's a perfect day. I think it used to be cold the last time we started cause we're starting in June. But, pretty perfect; pretty excited to be back," said Revolution Barbeque chef and co-owner, Sarah McGregor.
Local businesses have had to adjust to inflation. But that does not stop them from setting their tents up on Memorial Mall.
According to Debbie McGregor, co-owner of Revolution Barbeque, they started their business the day the Governor shut down the state in 2020, but that hasn't stopped them.
"So here we are two years later and still doing pretty good," McGregor said.
The Purdue farmer's market is open to public, not just Purdue students, faculty and staff.