Purdue Convocations spring Broadway lineup

CATS coming to Purdue this Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Convocations has a whole new lineup of Broadway shows this spring with this first one happening this Saturday.

The three news shows include CATS, Riverdance and Jesus Christ Superstar each happening in the next three months.

Purdue Convocations began back in 1902 and has grown to be a strong University tradition. This long history makes them among the oldest collegiate performing arts presenters in the United States.

Their hope is to help connect academic, local and regional audiences to watch a diverse line up of works.

Senior Associate Director of Purdue Convocations, Mike Armintrout says bring theatre to campus is important," To like help build empathy and better understanding of world views. It's important to present that work. It's important to present that work to provide those perspectives".

Everyone is welcome to attend the shows even if you're not a student, or don't live in the area.

You can find their site to buy tickets to either of the shows here.

