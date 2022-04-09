Purdue College of Veterinary Medicine hosts their open house

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University College of Veterinary Science welcomed guests at its open house in conjunction with Spring Fest.
The new building at Lynn Hall was displayed to visitors demonstrating its generational advances in technology, while also hoping to stir interest to potential new students who wish to enroll in Purdue's veterinary program.
Dr. Ellen Lowery said Purdue's synonymous relationship with animals and workers make it a leader in vet medicine.
"As veterinary medicine is so important, not only to the animals that are entrusted to us, but also with one health; it's that connection between human and animal health," Dr. Lowery told News 18.
Not only does Purdue care deeply about the animals they're entrusted with, but they're new building gives them the opportunity to expand their equipment.
"Some of the newest ways that we have to treat pets we're able to offer is a much larger dialysis room, we've got an Equine standing CT, which allows us to perform much more diagnostics in horses. We've got state of the art small animal medicine, small animal surgery emergency facilities. So, essentially anything that we can do in humans, we can do in pets as well, and animals" Dr. Lowery said.