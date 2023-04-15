Purdue Aviation Day 2023 continues a century old tradition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Today is Purdue's 2023 Aviation Day. This is an annual event hosted by the Purdue Airport dating all the way back to 1911 when the airport was one small landing strip at what is now Elliot Hall.
The event is solely organized by student leaders within the Universities School of Aviation and Transportation Technology.
People from all over the community are welcome to attend the event for free including families and dogs. Those who attend get the chance to see all kinds of different planes up close. Plus learn more about career options in the field of aviation.
"We really have a lot more variety of aircrafts and stuff this year. We really have every kind of line of aviation captured, from airliners, to vintage aircraft, to some of those earlier airliners, to some of those modern airliners too," says Senior Vice President of People for Purdue Aviation 2023 Brent Scott.
Scott says the planning for Aviation Day 2024 starts the week after the event.
Purdue Aviation Day 2023 started at 9 this morning and goes to 4 this afternoon at the Purdue Airport.