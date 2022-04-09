Purdue 5K races to find the cure for cancer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Runners for The Challenge 5K woke up bright and early to get to Ross-Ade Stadium to race to find a cure for cancer.
The event was not only a physical challenge, but also a great way to honor loved ones who are currently fighting, or have died of cancer. 100% of the money raised directly supports cancer research at Purdue University.
Director for the Purdue Center of Cancer Research Timothy Ratliff wants the community to know that every step taken inches closer to finding the cure.
"I just want to thank everybody for their support, and let them know that the Purdue Center for Cancer Research is really making a difference. We just had two drugs approved by the FDA, so we've got therapeutics out there to help everyone out," Ratliff told News 18.
In addition to being the director for cancer research, Ratliff also had fun participating as a runner.
"Well it was great fun seeing all the people, and having my grandkids with me. To run and to make me run a little bit. So that was a great time," Ratliff said.
After reaching the finish line, participants were greeted with tasty treats and prizes, and WL-FI's very own, Chad Evans was there this morning running and MC'ing at the race.
The Challenge has raised more than $1 million since 2008.