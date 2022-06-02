Pride Lafayette hosting fundraiser to kick off Pride Month

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Pride Lafayette is having a drag show fundraiser and Outfest theme reveal party this Saturday.
This event is a fundraiser for Outfest which takes place in August.
On top of the show, guests can enjoy free pizza and desserts with the purchase of a ticket.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children under 12.
The event is for all ages and Pride Lafayette's Vice President, Amber Gibson, says to expect a good time.
"Outfest is just not only a fundraiser but it's an opportunity for everyone to come together in a joyful safe community," Gibson said. "There will be a drag show that will start around 7:30. We will will have four performers performing each of the Golden Girls Characters."
The event this weekend is a good way to kick off pride month. It is also time to shed light on what Pride Lafayette does as an organization.
They are a group of volunteers that work with other organizations in the area to make the community a better place for members of the LGBTQ community.
"We all just want to be our authentic selves. We want to be true to ourselves and I want to see that continue to flourish and grow," said Gibson. "And allow more people to have that space to come out an even if they're not comfortable safe to come out to know they're not alone and we're all together."
Saturday's event will happen at the Arts Federation in Lafayette this Saturday from 7 to 9 P-M.