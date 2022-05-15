Precious cat has been at the shelter for too long

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Fountain County in west central Indiana... Western Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana... Northeastern Warren County in west central Indiana... * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Otterbein, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Shadeland, Lafayette, West Lafayette and Purdue University. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH