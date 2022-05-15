Precious cat has been at the shelter for too long

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A very special cat named Cecily has been at the Almost Home Humane Society for six months.
Shelter staff said they find it hard to believe that this precious baby doll is a dream come true when it comes to personality and companionship.
"She's gonna greet you when you come home,, and relax on the couch with you, and watch people out the window. She will be a great companion and be with you all the time," said Shelter Director, Brittany Tommila.
Staff also said there are so many wonderful rewards in adopting an older cat, and this precious kitty is prime example of that.
"She's very laid back, she's ok being carried around, she's not gonna play or rough house. She likes to share your company," Tommila said.
And as with all felines, cats are easier and fun when properly taken care of. Staff told News 18 that cats get a bad reputation, but that mostly comes from lack of education about cats. They like to be clean, warm, fed and have a quiet place to sleep.
"They're pretty easy going, all personalities, you can always find a good fit," Tommila said.
And of course, people are highly encouraged to spay and neuter their cats to help prevent pet overpopulation, neglect, and animal abuse. Spring is a busy time for shelters with an overload of homeless kittens, and the shelter is hosting a kitten shower to help with adoptions.
The event is May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter on Second St. in Lafayette.