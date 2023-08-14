Police receive new helmets with help of First Responders Safety Giving Day

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — WLFI's second-ever First Responder's Safety Giving Day is less than a month away, and West Lafayette Police have used last year's funds to get a piece of equipment they say is vital.
But, its something they hope officers never have to use.
The department purchased 50 ballistic helmets. In total, they cost almost $20,000. Now, each officer has one in their patrol car.
WLPD Chief Troy Harris said these helmets can easily be used by officers in a situation where there is a severe threat of gunfire. He said without the First Responders Day of Giving, they would not have been able to buy these helmets.
"We tried in the past to get some that were from the military and they just didn't fit us right, 'cause they were really old," he said. "The great thing about these is they actually will stop a .223 round, which is a pretty fast-moving ballistic."
"This is the first time that we've had ballistic helmets issued to every officer," Harris said. "Our SWAT officers have ballistic helmets, but our patrol officers have not in the past."
Tune in to channel 18 on Sept. 11 to find out how to give.