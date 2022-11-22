Police ramping up holiday travel patrol

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wednesday begins one of the busiest travel seasons of the year as loved ones reunite to give thanks.
With many traveling by car, law enforcement is prepping for long patrols.
Roads throughout the country are expecting an increased volume of traffic starting tomorrow through Sunday. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is prepared with extra patrols and enforcement for use during the holiday period.
Robert Hainje, Captain of Patrol with the Sheriff's Office, knows the excitement of the holiday can leave some antsy.
"Obviously everyone is in a hurry to get somewhere so we ask people to make sure to slow down and allow adequate time for their travels," Hainje said. "Also when we have inclement weather come in. That's one of the main things that drivers need to understand, they need to slow down when road conditions are not the best.
The focus of the extra patrols is aggressive driving, seatbelt safety and all traffic related business. With the rise of traditions such as Black Out Wednesday or Drinksgiving impaired driving has become more of a holiday problem.
"Everybody is out celebrating with family and coworkers, so we do have a higher incidence of impaired driving situation," Hainje said. "So we focus primarily on those periods."
Drivers are encouraged to have a sober driver, or use public transportation. To make the holiday travels as smooth as possible Hainje has four main tips to follow.
I think the main thing is allow yourself ample time to travel, be patient, don't drive aggressively and absolutely make sure you're wearing your seatbelt," he said.
Drivers are encouraged to contact their local department or call 911 if they encounter an unsafe driver.
Various parts of the freeway continue with construction which may add even more congestion to travels.