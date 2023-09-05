Police investigate reports of vandalism at elementary school

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police in Lafayette are investigating reports of vandalism at an elementary school and in the surrounding neighborhood.
Vinton Elementary School Principal Cindy Preston said school security footage shows someone putting graffiti on the school building around 3 a.m. Monday.
Preston said the person in the footage looks to be older than an elementary school student, and volunteers helped clean up the graffiti on the school.
But, as of Tuesday afternoon, spray paint remains on some road signs near the school on Elmwood Avenue.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Justin Hartman said Lafayette Police are working with Student Resource Officers to find out who could have done this.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the investigation.