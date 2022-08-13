Police cracking down on reckless driving around school buses

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With school back in session, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers stop for school buses, or face the consequences.
Officers will be increasing patrols to crack down on speeding, stop-arm violations, and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
The department is joining at least 200 other agencies across the state to participate in the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign, also known as SAVE. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith tells drivers to remember that the kids are the future of our society.
"This is why it's important, we're going to have a lot of kids getting on these buses this year, just like every year," Goldsmith said. "This is the future of our community, future of our country, and that's why it's so important to keep these kids safe."
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith also let driver know that if they want to avoid school bus traffic, it is a good idea to leave slightly earlier.
"There's going to be buses everywhere, and if you find that they're annoying or in your way, leave a few minutes earlier," he said. "Now I will say this, if you're behind a bus and you're going to the school as well, follow them, they're usually on time."
Not stopping for a bus could result in a Class A Infraction, which is approximately a $234 fine. If the bus is in the process of picking up or dropping off children, not stopping is a misdemeanor, which could result in one year in prison or a $10,000 fine.