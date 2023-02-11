Polar Plunge raises over $50,000 for Special Olympics Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday morning's annual West Lafayette Polar Plunge has raised over $50,000 in support of Special Olympics Indiana.
257 people took that ice cold dip, including five of our very own News 18 crew.
Organizer Lynn Noble says participation for the 2023 Plunge is a bit less than previous years. There are usually around 350 people participating.
But, Purdue students and community members alike gathered at Lambert Field House to get freezin' for a reason.
News 18's Cody Melin, Cameron DeBlasio, Kara Porzucek, Bri Shackelford and Pari Apostolakos made up the WLFI team, raising over $650 altogether.